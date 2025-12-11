Teenager fatally hit by car in Osh, driver detained

A 15-year-old schoolboy was fatally hit by a car in Osh. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Osh confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the road accident occurred on the evening of December 9 on Razzakov Street. The driver of a Honda Fit, A.N., 52, hit D.K., who was crossing the road. The teenager died at the scene.

Preliminary findings suggest that the driver did not see the boy due to darkness and rainy weather. He was detained and handed over to the police. An investigation is underway.