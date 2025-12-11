American companies to participate in CABXPO Business Exhibition in Bishkek

The international business exhibition CABXPO Bishkek 2025 will take place in the capital on December 25. The press service of the High Technology Park reported.

According to it, the event will be held at the High Technology Park and will showcase innovation, the development of business connections, and the search for new business and career opportunities.

«Admission to the exhibition is free. CABXPO will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, startups, companies, and young professionals from across Central Asia. This year, the event places a special emphasis on the participation of American companies and investors, making the exhibition a unique platform for international networking and access to global markets,» the statement says.