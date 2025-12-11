11:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.90
RUB 1.14
English

American companies to participate in CABXPO Business Exhibition in Bishkek

The international business exhibition CABXPO Bishkek 2025 will take place in the capital on December 25. The press service of the High Technology Park reported.

According to it, the event will be held at the High Technology Park and will showcase innovation, the development of business connections, and the search for new business and career opportunities.

«Admission to the exhibition is free. CABXPO will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, startups, companies, and young professionals from across Central Asia. This year, the event places a special emphasis on the participation of American companies and investors, making the exhibition a unique platform for international networking and access to global markets,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/354198/
views: 143
Print
Related
Charm of Winter exhibition to open in Bishkek
Photo exhibition Valley of Winds to open in Bishkek
Photographers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan present works in Paris
Exhibition “Katun Zapovednaya” opened in Naryn
Kyrgyzstan participates in TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025 Exhibition
Kyrgyzstan EXPO 2025 to be held in Bishkek
AgroTechExpo 2025 and agricultural fair opened in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Agro-industrial exhibition and food fair to be held in Bishkek
Minsk to host Innoprom exhibition with participation of EAEU Heads of Government
Popular
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
11 December, Thursday
11:15
State of emergency declared in Tyup district due to severe weather State of emergency declared in Tyup district due to sev...
11:10
Kasymaliev calls for urgent protection of mountains amid climate threats
10:51
Thousands of Construction Ministry employees no longer receive budget salaries
10:38
Eight vehicles freed from snowdrift in Tyup district
10:15
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $8.2 billion