Kamchybek Tashiev: Corruption originates in government agencies

Corruption originates not among ordinary citizens, but in government agencies. Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), stated in an interview with a local media outlet.

According to him, corruption arises during the distribution and use of budget funds.

«We have dedicated the last five years to resolving border issues with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. At the end of 2024, we intensified the fight against corruption. We brought numerous thieves and corrupt officials to justice and confiscated their property for the benefit of the state. But people began asking: «Why do you detain corrupt officials, but after a while they walk free again?» I remember one case: we detained a former prime minister. At some event, this man was standing next to me. I felt very uncomfortable,» the SCNS Chairman said.

Yes, we confiscated his factories in favor of the state. But when he stood next to me, I couldn’t swallow a bite. We did detain him, but he paid a fine and was released.

Kamchybek Tashiev

He added that there are many such individuals. They are detained, pay a fine, and are set free.

«Once released, they return to their old ways. So we decided to take strict measures. We began by introducing amendments to major laws related to combating corruption. Now, even if a suspect admits guilt, compensates the damage, and cooperates with the investigation, they must serve half of the prison term prescribed by law. Corruption is now punishable by 12 years in prison, meaning the offender must spend six years behind bars,» the SCNS Chairman noted.

He clarified that the relatives of a corrupt official will not be allowed to hold government positions.

«These amendments came into force on January 21, 2025. This means that those suspected of corruption after this date will be held accountable under the tougher rules. No criminal will escape punishment — everyone will end up in prison,» Kamchybek Tashiev concluded.
