Woman injured in fire at 3 Komnaty café in Bishkek

A woman suffered from smoke inhalation during the fire at 3 Komnaty café in Bishkek. The press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the victim received assistance from ambulance crew.

The Center for Emergency Medicine reported that the smoke inhalation was not severe and that first aid was provided on site, with the crew still working at the scene.

The total area affected by the fire is being clarified.

As it was reported earlier, the fire broke out this morning, and two firefighting crews were deployed to the scene.