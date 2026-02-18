Border guards from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan hold meeting

A trilateral working meeting of border representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took place on February 15. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The meeting was organized to strengthen confidence-building measures, ensure a stable operational situation and maintain the regime of the state border.

The event was held at the junction point of the three countries’ state borders, near Dostuk (Friendship) stele.

«During the talks, the parties discussed current issues of border cooperation, improving direct communication mechanisms between border representatives, and coordinating actions to prevent incidents along the state border,» the State Border Service emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to the procedures for interaction during engineering, economic, and spring field work in the border zone, as well as the algorithm for prompt response and resolution of potential disputes.

The sides also discussed the improvement of the adjacent territory near the Friendship stele, including the arrangement of access roads and landscaping.