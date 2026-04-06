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Border guard falls from vehicle on mountain road in Leilek

A road accident involving a serviceman of Leilek border detachment occurred on April 4 along Ak-Suu—Razzakov road, the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At around 8:30 a.m., private N.D.N. (22, conscripted in autumn 2025) fell out of the back of a service vehicle, an UAZ pickup truck. The vehicle’s shaking on a difficult section of mountain road caused the soldier to fall, resulting in his loss of consciousness.

An ambulance team arrived at the scene. After initial medical assistance, the serviceman was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Leilek District Hospital. Later the same day, a specialized team of doctors from the city of Osh performed emergency surgery.

The border guard’s condition is assessed as serious but stable. For medical reasons, doctors have ruled out transferring the patient to Bishkek until his condition fully stabilizes. An experienced neurosurgeon has been dispatched to the district hospital for further treatment, and round-the-clock medical supervision was arranged.

The Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service leads a task force that launched an internal investigation to determine all the circumstances of the incident. The agency’s leadership has taken the situation under control.
link: https://24.kg/english/369143/
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