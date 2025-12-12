15:31
Tashiev promises to create decent living, service conditions for border guards

During a working visit to Batken region, Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), stated that one of the key objectives set by President Sadyr Japarov is reliable border protection and social support for military personnel serving in border areas.

Addressing the personnel, Kamchybek Tashiev noted that it was the border guards who ensured the country’s security during the most difficult and tense periods.

«You served under the most difficult and harsh conditions. During those days, we lost the courageous sons of our republic, many servicemen were wounded, and their families suffered. Despite this, the assigned tasks were accomplished, and the territorial integrity of the state was preserved,» he emphasized.

The head of the security services recalled that the border delimitation process is now complete, and border fences have been erected in certain areas.

«Kyrgyzstan has finally demarcated its borders. «From a legal perspective, we have become a truly secure and sovereign state. This is the result of your service and dedicated work,» he stated.

Kamchybek Tashiev added that creating decent living conditions, service conditions, and social protection for border guards is the direct responsibility of the state and its leadership. «Providing you with housing, living conditions, and everything you need is our duty. That’s why I’m here today to personally fulfill this task,» he said.
