Kamchybek Tashiev presents keys to new apartments to border guards

A new residential complex for Border Service personnel was officially opened at Kara-Myk border outpost in Chon-Alai district. The ceremony was attended by Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), who presented the servicemen with the keys to their new apartments. The SCNS press center reported.

Previously, the border guards had to live in old and unsuitable facilities. The newly built two-story building includes 20 apartments — 18 one-bedroom and 2 two-bedroom. The ground floor has a gym, and a safe playground has been installed on the territory of the complex for children.

According to the SCNS, construction began in July 2024 and was completed in October 2025, funded by the republican budget.

Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized that improving living conditions for servicemen stationed in border areas is an important state priority. The border guards and their families expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the modern housing strengthens their motivation to serve and protect the country’s frontiers.