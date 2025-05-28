12:17
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet Chairman: State will continue to support border guards

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the country’s border guards on their professional holiday.

He noted that protecting the state border is not an easy service.

«This is daily and hourly work associated with high responsibility, strict discipline and readiness for selfless actions.

Today, when the world, including the Central Asian region, is in a political whirlpool of international uncertainty, where traditional and new threats are intertwined, the importance of reliable protection of the state border as the first line of defense of our Motherland increases many times over. A secure border is a bridge of trust, cooperation and mutual respect. From this point of view, close cooperation with the local population, neighboring states and international partners is of great importance,» Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized.

He noted that, despite various circumstances, this year is marked by a historic event — the signing of treaty documents on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«This made it possible to conclude an Agreement on the junction point of three countries — Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as sign the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship. In this regard, the list of regional threats and challenges has been reduced in many positions, and the capabilities of states for further implementation of practical steps for the benefit of ensuring security in the Fergana Valley and the Central Asian region as a whole have significantly improved,» the head of the Cabinet added.

According to him, no matter how difficult the service at border outposts located in remote, mountainous and harsh areas is, it is such an environment, where strong resilience and a profound love for one’s people, land, and Motherland are formed.

«I would like to express special gratitude to the veterans of the Border Service, whose devotion to the Motherland and rich experience serve as an example for the new generation. The state, for its part, will continue to support border guards both in terms of social security and in the development of infrastructure, equipment and training of personnel,» Adylbek Kasymaliev concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/330657/
views: 34
Print
Related
Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading across river
Security services detain two border guards suspected of bribetaking
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new military camp for Boru special forces in Sulyukta
Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison
Kamchybek Tashiev hands keys to new apartments to border guards in Batken
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains border guards in Ala-Buka
House for border guards built at expense of budget in Novopokrovka
Invasion of Kyrgyzstan: Families of 37 killed border guards get compensation
President of Kyrgyzstan opens resort for border guards in Issyk-Kul region
Frontier posts opened in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh
Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
28 May, Wednesday
12:07
Cabinet Chairman: State will continue to support border guards Cabinet Chairman: State will continue to support border...
11:47
Electric scooters, mopeds to require registration and driver’s licenses in KR
11:33
Woman killed out of jealousy in Kara-Kuldzha district
11:26
Companies from Kyrgyzstan sign contracts for supply of goods to Uzbekistan
11:15
New street lights installed on Chui Avenue in Bishkek