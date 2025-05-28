Cabinet Chairman: State will continue to support border guards

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the country’s border guards on their professional holiday.

He noted that protecting the state border is not an easy service.

«This is daily and hourly work associated with high responsibility, strict discipline and readiness for selfless actions.

Today, when the world, including the Central Asian region, is in a political whirlpool of international uncertainty, where traditional and new threats are intertwined, the importance of reliable protection of the state border as the first line of defense of our Motherland increases many times over. A secure border is a bridge of trust, cooperation and mutual respect. From this point of view, close cooperation with the local population, neighboring states and international partners is of great importance,» Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized.

He noted that, despite various circumstances, this year is marked by a historic event — the signing of treaty documents on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«This made it possible to conclude an Agreement on the junction point of three countries — Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as sign the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship. In this regard, the list of regional threats and challenges has been reduced in many positions, and the capabilities of states for further implementation of practical steps for the benefit of ensuring security in the Fergana Valley and the Central Asian region as a whole have significantly improved,» the head of the Cabinet added.

According to him, no matter how difficult the service at border outposts located in remote, mountainous and harsh areas is, it is such an environment, where strong resilience and a profound love for one’s people, land, and Motherland are formed.

«I would like to express special gratitude to the veterans of the Border Service, whose devotion to the Motherland and rich experience serve as an example for the new generation. The state, for its part, will continue to support border guards both in terms of social security and in the development of infrastructure, equipment and training of personnel,» Adylbek Kasymaliev concluded.