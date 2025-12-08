14:06
Apartment in high-rise building on Abdumomunov Street in Bishkek on fire

A fire broke out in an apartment in a high-rise residential building on Abdumomunov Street in Bishkek, eyewitnesses reported.

According to witnesses, the flames engulfed an apartment on the upper floors, with fire visible from the windows and thick black smoke seen from afar.

Bystanders near the scene expressed dissatisfaction that it took fire trucks a long time to reach the fire.

Emergency services explained that the specialized vehicles faced difficulties due to narrow access roads and dense, chaotic construction around the building. Such conditions make it impossible for large fire trucks to quickly approach the scene.

Information about casualties is being clarified.
