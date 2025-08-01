14:08
Monument to Manas to be unveiled on Ala-Too Square on August 2

A monument to the legendary hero Manas will be officially unveiled on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek on August 2. Sculptor Tamila Mamatova told 24.kg news agency.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, Minister of Culture Mirbek Mambetaliev, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, and other public figures.

The Manas monument is not the only major work by Tamila Mamatova. She previously created a three-meter statue of national writer Chingiz Aitmatov, a monument to film director Gennady Bazarov, and a bust of actress Tattybubu Tursunbaeva. Mamatova was awarded the Dostyk Order for her sculptures honoring Kazakh cultural figures Mukhtar Auezov and Abai Kunanbaev.
