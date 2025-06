As part of efforts to combat illegal fishing in Osh region, rangers from Karim-Ata LLC detained three citizens of the People’s Republic of China. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The individuals were caught red-handed while fishing in a river using specialized electronic fishing devices.

An administrative protocol was drawn up in connection with the violation, and the case materials have been sent to law enforcement authorities.

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry urges citizens to comply with environmental protection laws and to treat natural resources with care. Appropriate measures will be taken against those who break the law.