Recreational and sport fishing temporarily banned in Talas region

Recreational and sport fishing has been temporarily banned in some rivers of Talas region since May 13. The Ministry of Water Resources and Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the measure is aimed at preserving and restoring the population of Amu Darya trout, which lives in the mountain rivers of the region.

The ban was adopted based on the recommendations of the Institute of Biology of the National Academy of Sciences and in accordance with the regulations on the Department of Fisheries. It will be in effect until the end of 2025.

Monitoring of fish numbers will be carried out in Shilbili, Kara-Koyun, Besh-Kul, Kumushtak, Chon-Chychkan, Tabylgaty and Kalba rivers. Measures to protect fish resources will also be strengthened — a network of freelance fish protection inspectors is being organized in the region.

In addition, Chegetey-Too and Maral-Too LLCs, together with the Department of Fishing Industry, will install information signs about the ban on fishing and will take part in the fight against poaching within the framework of the cooperation agreement.
