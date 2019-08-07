Kyrgyzstan bans fishing on Sary-Chelek lake

The State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan imposed a strict ban on the use of motor boats and personal watercrafts, as well as fishing on Sary-Chelek lake. Press service of the state agency reported.

This was done in order to preserve flora and fauna, biodiversity and specially protected natural areas. The pier on the lake was dismantled.

As noted, the total territory of Sary-Chelek state nature reserve is 23,868 hectares. More than 40 species of mammals, 175 species of birds and 5 species of fish live there. More than 1,200 plant species grow in the nature reserve. Many of them are included in the List of Endangered Species of Kyrgyzstan.