Kyrgyz fish farmers sound alarm over possible ban on trout feed imports

Fish farms across Kyrgyzstan have expressed serious concern over discussions of a possible ban on the import of fish feed. According to Renad Dosaev, head of the Association of Fish Farms, he receives daily appeals from farmers in all regions of the country, while conflicting statements from government agencies are creating uncertainty and undermining business confidence.

Fish producers stress that the choice of feed is a professional and technological decision for each farm. Farmers select feed depending on the region, water quality, stocking density, and specific cultivation conditions. Even minor deviations in the recipe can lead to fish mortality, reduced productivity, and environmental damage.

Industry representatives emphasize that feed is the main cost component in aquaculture. After VAT on imported feed was abolished in December last year, the sector viewed the decision as a signal of stability. However, on February 12, 2026, the tax was reintroduced, which, according to fish farmers, will increase production costs and lead to higher fish prices on the domestic market.

Producers have been tasked with increasing output from 20,000 to 100,000 tons.

Market participants say that without access to imported feed, achieving this target will be nearly impossible. A ban could lead to feed shortages, rising costs, and lower profitability, affecting production volumes and export performance.

The industry representatives note that the stated import substitution goals have yet to produce tangible results. Key components of domestic feed — fish meal, fish oil, premixes, vitamins, and amino acids — are also imported, meaning dependence on foreign suppliers effectively remains.

Experts warn that a full ban could fuel the illegal feed market and reduce tax revenues. Moreover, as a member of the World Trade Organization, Kyrgyzstan should take international trade rules into account. Import restrictions could raise concerns among partners and negatively affect the investment climate.

Fish farmers also point out that trout exports depend on compliance with standards such as HACCP and GlobalGAP, which many imported feeds meet. In their absence, barriers to accessing foreign markets may arise. Industry representatives note that in neighboring Kazakhstan, the fish farming sector is actively subsidized and no restrictive measures are under discussion.

If business conditions deteriorate in Kyrgyzstan, some companies may consider relocating projects to other countries.

The Association stresses that domestic feed producers need time to develop their technological base. In the view of fish farmers, sector support should be provided through subsidies, concessional financing, and incentive programs, rather than abrupt administrative restrictions.

The organization stated that it advocates for the development of the fishing industry and the maintenance of a balance between the interests of the state, business, and consumers.