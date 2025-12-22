15:58
Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss violations in fishery product shipments

Rosselkhoznadzor held talks with the Veterinary Service, Livestock, Pastures, and Feed Development under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Products of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with representatives of Tien Shan Forel LLC, regarding violations identified in fishery product shipments to Russia and the processing of veterinary accompanying documents.

The Russian agency once again notified the Kyrgyz Republic’s veterinary service of the discrepancies discovered during fishery shipments, so that corrective measures could be taken.

Furthermore, Rosselkhoznadzor noted that the service had not imposed any restrictions on fishery product shipments with respect to Tien Shan Forel LLC.

The Kyrgyz Republic’s veterinary service expressed its willingness to hold preliminary consultations with Rosselkhoznadzor regarding the processing of veterinary documents, as well as laboratory testing and subsequent shipments of fishery products to Russia.

This approach will eliminate problematic issues during inspection and accounting of cargo imported into Russia. This solution satisfied all parties involved in the negotiation process.

Kyrgyz fish producers exporting fish to Russia are sounding the alarm after recently encountering serious problems in their operations. Andrey Nazarov, a representative of Tien Shan Forel LLC, appealed to the relevant government agencies and the media for assistance in resolving this critical situation.
link: https://24.kg/english/355501/
views: 35
