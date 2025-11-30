Fire at Bishkek sanitary landfill brought under control

A fire broke out in the southeastern part of Bishkek on the territory of the municipal enterprise Bishkek Sanitary Landfill. The fire has now been brought under control, and there is no risk of further spread. The City Hall reported.

According to it, two firefighting crews of the Emergency Situations Ministry were promptly dispatched to extinguish the fire, along with teams from the municipal services Tazalyk and Bishkekzelenstroi, each of which provided a water truck.

As spontaneous ignition was deemed unlikely, the Bishkek City Hall has contacted the relevant authorities to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.