Number of documents signed following Kyrgyz-German Business Forum

A number of documents were signed following the Kyrgyz-German Business Forum. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.
The following documents were signed:
- a contract between Mega Master Plus LLC (Kyrgyzstan) and Grenzebach BSH GmbH (Germany) for the supply of equipment and technologies for the construction of a gypsum board and dry gypsum mix plant in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- a contract for the export of over 100 tons of walnuts between Sun Planet Organic CJSC and EgeSun GmbH;
- a memorandum of cooperation between Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise and Siemens Healthineers;
- a memorandum of cooperation between Spitzke and Bishkek Railway Professional Lyceum No. 97;
- a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic and KARL Berufsausbildungs-GmbH on the creation and development of a vocational education center in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic and Janser Consult GmbH on employment, vocational training, and integration of Kyrgyzstanis in Germany;
- a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic and Barmer Ersatzkasse on social protection, medical care, and social insurance for Kyrgyz citizens living and working in Germany;
- a memorandum of cooperation between the Insan-Leilek Foundation and KUNA — Verein für Nachhaltige Entwicklung und Interkulturelle Zusammenarbeit (Germany);
- a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic and Europa Park;
- a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic and the employment agencies of Regensburg and Schwandorf;
- a memorandum on the implementation of an investment project for the construction of a mini-hydroelectric power plant between AK Bura Group LLC and Wiegert & Bähr Turbinen und Stahlwasserbau;
- a memorandum of cooperation in the implementation of potential economic projects aimed at developing the energy-efficient construction industry, solar energy, and green logistics between APK Valdi and SEG ENERGY LEASING LIMITED;
- a memorandum of cooperation between the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and Schmid Group GmbH;
- a memorandum of cooperation between Kyrgyz Wind System and Crane & Logistic Partner GmbH, Windevo Servicetechnik GmbH.