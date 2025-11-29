10:35
Kyrgyzstan and Germany intend to sign migration agreement

During his working visit to Germany, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in the Kyrgyz-German Business Forum «Kyrgyzstan’s National Economy Day in Berlin.» The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

In his speech, Adylbek Kasymaliev invited German companies to cooperate, covering everything from equipment supplies and the implementation of modern management systems to the implementation of green investments.

Particular attention was paid to the possibilities of working together with German IT companies and tech startups to create development centers, educational platforms, and digital solutions for the green economy.

During his speech, the Cabinet Chairman also emphasized the development of human capital. One of the priorities was the integration of the dual education system according to the German model.

The signing of a migration agreement between the two countries in the near future will also create new employment opportunities for qualified specialists from Kyrgyzstan in Germany and expand professional exchanges.

In conclusion, Adylbek Kasymaliev said that Kyrgyzstan and Germany are on the threshold of a new stage of cooperation, based on a shared vision of a sustainable economy, green technologies, advanced education, and mutual trust. He expressed confidence that each forum will turn into real projects and successes.
