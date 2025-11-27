12:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.11
English

Russia has met all of Kyrgyzstan’s requests for fuel supplies — Amangeldiev

Kyrgyzstan has had no issues with fuel and lubricants supplies from Russia, as all submitted requests have been fully met, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, told reporters.

According to him, the sides have also signed an indicative balance for 2026 with increased volumes.

Daniyar Amangeldiev added that, given the country’s economic growth and rising demand for fuel and lubricants, all requests have been met by the Russian Federation in full.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan had asked Russia for additional fuel supplies at a preferential rate. Under bilateral agreements, Russia annually supplies 1.2 million tons of duty-free fuel to Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan also held negotiations on duty-free fuel supplies for next year.
link: https://24.kg/english/352447/
views: 137
Print
Related
No unresolved issues - Amangeldiev on results of negotiations with Russia
Japarov and Putin talks: Trade, investment and document signing
Nomad TV launch in Bishkek – Vladimir Putin calls channel launch symbolic
Russia’s Oryol Oblast begins exporting soybean meal to Kyrgyzstan
Japarov to Putin: Russia remains our ally and strategic partner
Kyrgyzstan receives new laboratories to enhance biological security
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Bishkek for state visit
Kyrgyzstan remains among top 10 largest importers of Russian pasta
11,000 students from Kyrgyzstan study in Russia
Edil Baisalov meets with Vadim Titov
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
27 November, Thursday
11:57
Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of National Surgical Center Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of Nat...
11:50
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
11:39
Russian expert describes Kyrgyzstan’s development pace as impressive
11:15
Fire in Tokmok brought under control for 11 hours: 400 hectares destroyed
11:01
Russia asked to speed up service in migration departments for Kyrgyzstanis