Russia has met all of Kyrgyzstan’s requests for fuel supplies — Amangeldiev

Kyrgyzstan has had no issues with fuel and lubricants supplies from Russia, as all submitted requests have been fully met, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, told reporters.

According to him, the sides have also signed an indicative balance for 2026 with increased volumes.

Daniyar Amangeldiev added that, given the country’s economic growth and rising demand for fuel and lubricants, all requests have been met by the Russian Federation in full.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan had asked Russia for additional fuel supplies at a preferential rate. Under bilateral agreements, Russia annually supplies 1.2 million tons of duty-free fuel to Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan also held negotiations on duty-free fuel supplies for next year.