21:03
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.12
English

U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan loses to Pakistan

The national youth team of Kyrgyzstan played its first match of the Asian Cup qualifying round in Bishkek yesterday. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The Kyrgyz team lost 3-0 to their Pakistani counterparts. Ulukbek Ishenbaev scored the only goal against Pakistan in the 64th minute.

On November 22, the Kyrgyz national team lost 2-0 to Yemen.

A total of 38 teams are participating in the qualifying round, divided into seven groups. The Asian Cup finals will be held in May 2026 in Saudi Arabia. Seven teams will qualify.
link: https://24.kg/english/352236/
views: 79
Print
Related
Head coach of Omurbek Babanov’s Football Club Asia appointed
CAFA U18 Women's Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers
Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 national team takes 2nd place
KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev meets with heads of Premier League clubs
Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 team defeats Bahrain
Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen
Bars football team from Karakol becomes national champion in 2025 season
Manas city to host International Football Tournament MANAS CUP
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team to play matches against 3 countries in Osh
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
25 November, Tuesday
20:46
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Bishkek for state visit Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Bishkek for...
20:40
U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan loses to Pakistan
19:42
Breeding rams worth $15,000 being raised in Ak-Tala district
19:32
CSTO leaders to sign over 10 documents at Bishkek summit
18:35
Photographers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan present works in Paris