U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan loses to Pakistan

The national youth team of Kyrgyzstan played its first match of the Asian Cup qualifying round in Bishkek yesterday. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The Kyrgyz team lost 3-0 to their Pakistani counterparts. Ulukbek Ishenbaev scored the only goal against Pakistan in the 64th minute.

On November 22, the Kyrgyz national team lost 2-0 to Yemen.

A total of 38 teams are participating in the qualifying round, divided into seven groups. The Asian Cup finals will be held in May 2026 in Saudi Arabia. Seven teams will qualify.