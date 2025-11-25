14:54
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expands partnership with Austria in tourism

A meeting between the Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, and an Austrian delegation took place at the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, the delegation included representatives of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance, educational institutions, and a diplomatic adviser from the Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation in vocational, technical, and tourism education, including collaboration with the Montanuniversität Leobenand the Klessheim Tourism College. The Austrian side offered support in developing curricula, engaging experts and instructors, and conducting lectures on tourism and hotel management.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva expressed interest in expanding the partnership, noting that developing the tourism potential of the Kyrgyz Republic based on international standards is a key objective for a mountainous country.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a document establishing a joint working group between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Austrian Agency for Economic Cooperation and Development.
