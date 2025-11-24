Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning

During the CSTO Council sessions in Bishkek, schools and universities will temporarily switch to online learning to reduce traffic congestion, the Interior Ministry’s press service reported.

It is noted that the City Hall and the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovations have not yet specified a timeframe for the change in educational format.

Over 4,000 personnel from the Bishkek and Chui garrisons have been deployed to maintain public order and security.

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO will be held in Bishkek on November 27.