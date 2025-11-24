12:19
COFFEE FEST KG Festival held in Bishkek

The grand opening of the large-scale COFFEE FEST KG Festival, which brought together coffee industry professionals and coffee enthusiasts, took place at the Sports Palace in Bishkek. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to it, Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev participated in the event and, in his speech, noted the importance of the coffee industry in the economy.

The event included:

  • master classes and lectures from coffee market experts on roasting, brewing, service, and current industry trends;
  • an exhibition of manufacturers, roasters, suppliers of equipment, packaging, and accessories;
  • barista competitions, as well as public demonstrations of new professional equipment;
  • a ​​tasting area where guests could try rare coffee varieties and signature drinks;
  • a prize draw, including new smartphones, open to all attendees.
