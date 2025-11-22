12:03
Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers

Kyrgyzstan will host the qualifying matches for the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

According to the KFU, the qualifying matches with participation of the national youth team will take place in Bishkek from November 22 to November 30.

The games will be held at Dostuk Arena and Dolon Omurzakov stadiums. The Kyrgyz team will compete in Group B, where it will face five national teams.

Match schedule:

  • November 22, 3 p.m. — Kyrgyzstan vs Yemen
  • November 24, 7 p.m. — Kyrgyzstan vs Pakistan
  • November 26, 7 p.m. — Guam vs Kyrgyzstan
  • November 28, 7 p.m. — Laos vs Kyrgyzstan
  • November 30, 3 p.m. — Kyrgyzstan vs Cambodia

The tournament matches will be accompanied by entertainment programs, and admission to all games is free.

A total of 38 teams are participating in the qualification stage, divided into seven groups. The final stage of the AFC U17 Asian Cup will be held in May in Saudi Arabia. Seven teams will qualify based on the results of the qualifying round.
