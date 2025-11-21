15:54
Chinese came not to invade, but to build factories – Sadyr Japarov

During a meeting with residents of Pervomaisky district following the laying of a capsule for Altai residential complex in Bishkek, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov urged citizens not to fall for provocations.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, he cited the construction of a waste recycling plant set to begin operations in December.

«For 30 years, garbage burned and people lived in stench. Now we have built a plant, and there isn’t enough waste to process. The plant’s capacity is 1,200 tons, while Bishkek generates 800 tons of garbage. Moreover, it will not just burn waste — it will also produce 30 megawatts of electricity,» the president said.

Sadyr Japarov added that some forces are trying to provoke public sentiment by claiming that there are too many Chinese citizens in the country.

«But they did not come to invade us — they came to build such factories and a railway. We need all of this. We cannot live in a cave. From 2030, with the railway, we will access global markets and have a transit advantage,» the president noted.

Earlier, a conflict broke out between citizens of China and Kyrgyzstan during the transportation of sand and gravel from a quarry, leading to a scuffle on the road. One driver was hospitalized in Chui Regional Hospital, and 16 Chinese citizens were detained. A criminal case has been opened.
