Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov has expressed concern over the growing anti-China rhetoric in the country. He made the statement on his social media account.

According to him, deliberate misinformation campaigns that «inflate isolated everyday incidents into unfounded anti-China sentiment» have been observed in information space.

He noted that some political forces are attempting to use this issue for campaigning purposes.

Baisalov urged the public and Cabinet members not to succumb to provocations, stressing that the country’s course toward economic development has been set by the head of state and must remain unchanged.

He stated that such provocations are aimed at weakening the country and undermining its international standing, and called on law enforcement agencies to suppress any attempts to incite hostility based on anti-China narratives.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet cited Pakistan as an example, saying that an anti-China campaign there led to reduced Chinese investment and hindered economic growth.

Edil Baisalov added that Kyrgyzstan intends to expand its comprehensive cooperation with China, including in the tourism sector. He reminded that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already introduced visa-free entry for Chinese citizens, which has brought them significant advantages.

He concluded his statement by calling for a responsible approach to information provocations and for continued public awareness efforts explaining the goals of the government’s cooperation policy with China.
