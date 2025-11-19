12:54
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 national team takes 2nd place

The U23 national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the Russian U21 national team in the Manas Cup final. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The game took place in Manas city and ended with a score 8-0 in favor of the Russian team.

The Russian team received $50,000 for the victory. The Kyrgyz team, which took second place, received $30,000. The Iranian and Bahraini national teams, which took fourth and fifth places, received $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.
link: https://24.kg/english/351451/
views: 172
Print
Related
KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev meets with heads of Premier League clubs
Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 team defeats Bahrain
Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen
Bars football team from Karakol becomes national champion in 2025 season
Manas city to host International Football Tournament MANAS CUP
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team to play matches against 3 countries in Osh
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team rises to 105th place in FIFA rankings
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan
First-ever Women’s Amateur Football League launched in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan should qualify for FIFA World Cup within 7–10 years
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
12:21
Video of KAV&KEV management detention released Video of KAV&KEV management detention released
12:10
SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities
11:56
Asphalt laid on Chui Avenue in Bishkek, section expected to open by December 1
11:46
Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized
11:37
Asian Development Bank President arrives in Kyrgyzstan