Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 national team takes 2nd place

The U23 national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the Russian U21 national team in the Manas Cup final. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The game took place in Manas city and ended with a score 8-0 in favor of the Russian team.

The Russian team received $50,000 for the victory. The Kyrgyz team, which took second place, received $30,000. The Iranian and Bahraini national teams, which took fourth and fifth places, received $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.