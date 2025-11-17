KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev meets with heads of Premier League clubs

Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) President Kamchybek Tashiev met with the heads of clubs participating in the national Premier League championship, the KFU reported.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the KFU, the Kyrgyz Professional Football League (KPFL), as well as the heads of the clubs Dordoi, Alga, Ilbirs, Bishkek City, Asiagoal (all Bishkek), Kyrgyzaltyn (Kara-Balta), Abdysh-Ata (Kant), Talant (Besh-Kungei), Neftchi (Kochkor-Ata), Muras United (Manas), Uzgen, Alai and OshMU (Osh), Bars (Karakol), Toktogul (Toktogul) and Asia (Talas).

The KFU reported that the composition of the Premier League for the next season has been expanded. After Toktogul left the National League, Talas club Asia joined the tournament. Its creation was supported by Omurbek Babanov. Thus, 16 teams will compete in the country’s premier championship in the new season.

At the meeting, the KPFL’s report on the 2025 season and the Kyrgyz Football Union’s report on the development of football infrastructure were heard. The KPFL’s leadership also presented plans for the 2026 season.

Furthermore, renaming of the championships was announced:

• The Premier League will become the Major League;

• The National League will become the First League.

Starting the new season, the winner of the First League will directly advance to the Major League, while the team finishing in 16th place will be relegated to the First League.

All changes were communicated to the meeting participants.