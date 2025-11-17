09:55
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Russia

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will pay a working visit to Russia on November 17-18.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service, he will participate in the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The meeting participants will discuss trade and economic cooperation, financial interaction, and the further development of the SCO under the Kyrgyz Republic’s chairmanship.

Following the meeting, a number of documents will be signed.
link: https://24.kg/english/351128/
views: 69
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan to attend CSTO summit
Colleagues from Russia donate special vehicles to Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over 651,000 Russian language textbooks to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Kyrgyz-Russian relations are strengthening steadily
Kyrgyzstan among top 10 purchasers of cheese and farm cheese from Russia
Over 130 tons of beans delivered from Kyrgyzstan to Astrakhan Oblast of Russia
Kyrgyzstan and Russia building new school in Bishkek for 35 million soms
Three members of Zhogorku Kenesh banned from entering Russia
Russia to increase preferential diesel supplies to Kyrgyzstan by 100,000 tons
Popular
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
17 November, Monday
09:47
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstanis win three medals in wushu Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstanis win three medals...
09:35
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Russia
15 November, Saturday
19:24
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
14:12
President approves rules for appointing Deputy Chairs of Statistical Committee
14:05
Fire in apartment building in Bishkek: Two people jump from windows
13:58
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
13:02
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports