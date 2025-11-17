Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Russia

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will pay a working visit to Russia on November 17-18.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service, he will participate in the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The meeting participants will discuss trade and economic cooperation, financial interaction, and the further development of the SCO under the Kyrgyz Republic’s chairmanship.

Following the meeting, a number of documents will be signed.