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 New shipment of food aid from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,067 tons of food aid donated by the Russian Federation to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) have arrived in Kyrgyzstan.

The products have arrived at warehouses in Bishkek and Osh. This contribution will support vulnerable families across the country through projects aimed at restoring public infrastructure, mitigating the effects of climate change, and assisting persons with disabilities.

Through its support for the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration’s paid public works program and the nutrition program for persons with disabilities, WFP is strengthening national capacity to assist the unemployed and vulnerable populations through the restoration of public infrastructure, providing enriched wheat flour and vegetable oil to approximately 18,000 beneficiaries across the country.

Projects include the restoration of irrigation networks and drinking water supply systems; tree planting and riverbank strengthening to reduce risks; capacity-building trainings for livelihood development and advanced agricultural practices, as well as food support for individuals with limited employment opportunities.

Families registered in the state digital database of low-income families will receive cash payments through the Ministry of Labor and an additional 300 kilograms of enriched wheat flour and 30 liters of vegetable oil from WFP in exchange for participating in community projects aimed at restoring local infrastructure and increasing resilience to disaster risks and climate-related shocks.

Participants in the capacity-building trainings will receive 150 kilograms of fortified wheat flour and 15 liters of vegetable oil. These projects will not only improve infrastructure in remote communities and help them prepare for natural disasters and climate risks but also create more employment and self-employment opportunities.

Russia is the largest donor to WFP in the Kyrgyz Republic. Over the past 15 years, the Government of the Russian Federation and WFP have jointly supported the people of the Kyrgyz Republic through a wide range of activities—from emergency relief and rehabilitation to development programs, including government initiatives such as improving nutrition for people with disabilities and a paid public works program. WFP and the Russian Federation will continue their joint efforts to support vulnerable groups in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/374025/
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