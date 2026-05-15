Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss strategic projects in energy and transport

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk held talks on the sidelines of the International Forum Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum 2026. The parties focused on the implementation of agreements previously reached by the two countries’ leaders, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

The meeting participants discussed bilateral trade, economic, and investment ties. Daniyar Amangeldiev and Alexey Overchuk paid special attention to the energy sector and joint infrastructure projects in transport and logistics.

The First Deputy Chairman emphasized that regular high-level contacts provide a powerful impetus to practical cooperation and strengthen mutual trust. He noted that the Kazan venue opens up new opportunities for identifying specific steps to expand the strategic partnership.

The parties also discussed cooperation in science, education, and culture. The parties recognized these areas as fundamental for strengthening the friendship between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to actively work in all areas of bilateral cooperation.