Fire in apartment building in Bishkek: Two people jump from windows

Two residents jumped from windows and sustained injuries during a fire in a multi-story building on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek. The Emergency Medicine Center confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the center’s staff, one of the injured, who suffered a shinbone fracture, refused hospitalization. The second was hospitalized with a spinal fracture.

The fire in the apartment building on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue broke out this morning. Four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 6:20 a.m. Rescuers evacuated 50 residents from the building.