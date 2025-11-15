14:18
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Fire in apartment building in Bishkek: Two people jump from windows

Two residents jumped from windows and sustained injuries during a fire in a multi-story building on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek. The Emergency Medicine Center confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the center’s staff, one of the injured, who suffered a shinbone fracture, refused hospitalization. The second was hospitalized with a spinal fracture.

The fire in the apartment building on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue broke out this morning. Four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 6:20 a.m. Rescuers evacuated 50 residents from the building.
link: https://24.kg/english/351052/
views: 60
Print
Related
Fire in multi-story building in Bishkek, residents evacuated
Fire breaks out at gas station in Uzgen
Major fire at former oil refinery in Batken extinguished
Oil refinery on fire in Kadamdzhai district
Details of tragedy in Osh: Mother and 5 children killed in house fire
Six people killed in fire in Osh city
34 people died in fires in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Several grass and garbage fires reported in Chui region in one day
Fire breaks out at Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek
Fire in Vostok-5 in Bishkek: Six injured hospitalized
Popular
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev
Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city
State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31 State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31
15 November, Saturday
14:12
President approves rules for appointing Deputy Chairs of Statistical Committee President approves rules for appointing Deputy Chairs o...
14:05
Fire in apartment building in Bishkek: Two people jump from windows
13:58
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
13:02
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
12:44
Another section of Fuchik Street in Bishkek opened after repairs