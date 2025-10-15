Number of surveillance cameras in Kyrgyzstan planned to be increased to 20,000

At the direction of President Sadyr Japarov, large-scale installation of video cameras has been carried out across the country over the past three years to ensure complete control and security. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration, said.

Bishkek — 651 cameras;

Batken region — 248;

Issyk-Kul region — 283;

Jalal-Abad region — 205;

Naryn region — 207;

Osh city — 57;

Osh region — 115;

Talas region — 201;

Chui region — 177.

Currently, Safe City system covers numerous regions:

According to him, modern cameras with facial recognition function, 360-degree viewing, and multifunctional capabilities are being installed. Installation work is ongoing daily, including in the regions, to cover the entire country.

As the administration noted, these cameras played a key role in solving high-profile crimes, thanks to which operational recordings and evidence were obtained.

In his statement, Daiyrbek Orunbekov warned those who are prepared to commit crimes: «Don’t think you can avoid arrest—the system records everything; you have no chance of getting away.»

The Safe Country project continues, and the authorities promise that the camera network will be expanded to its target of over 20,000 devices across the republic.