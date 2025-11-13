09:51
USD 87.45
EUR 101.24
RUB 1.08
English

Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 team defeats Bahrain

Manas Cup football tournament for teams of players aged 23 and under kicked off in Manas on November 12. The Kyrgyz Football Union announced on social media.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Bahrain 2-1.

The opponent scored a quick goal. Arsen Sharshenbekov equalized the score in the 30th minute, and Anton Polev sealed the match in the 42nd minute.

Kamchybek Tashiev, President of the Kyrgyz Football Federation, attended the match.

In the other match of the first round, the Russian national team defeated Iran.

On November 15, the Kyrgyz national team will play against Iran.
link: https://24.kg/english/350720/
views: 71
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen
Bars football team from Karakol becomes national champion in 2025 season
Manas city to host International Football Tournament MANAS CUP
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team to play matches against 3 countries in Osh
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team rises to 105th place in FIFA rankings
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan
First-ever Women’s Amateur Football League launched in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan should qualify for FIFA World Cup within 7–10 years
FC Dordoi wins Cup of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team drops two lines in FIFA rankings
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31 State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31
Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion
13 November, Thursday
09:35
Kyrgyzstan participates in TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025 Exhibition Kyrgyzstan participates in TransLogistica Uzbekistan 20...
09:27
Colleagues from Russia donate special vehicles to Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan
09:20
Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 team defeats Bahrain
12 November, Wednesday
18:13
Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen
17:59
Nearly 116 kilometers of fencing installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
17:45
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
17:38
Kamchybek Tashiev and his son build houses for two families in Uzgen district
17:29
Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city