Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 team defeats Bahrain

Manas Cup football tournament for teams of players aged 23 and under kicked off in Manas on November 12. The Kyrgyz Football Union announced on social media.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Bahrain 2-1.

The opponent scored a quick goal. Arsen Sharshenbekov equalized the score in the 30th minute, and Anton Polev sealed the match in the 42nd minute.

Kamchybek Tashiev, President of the Kyrgyz Football Federation, attended the match.

In the other match of the first round, the Russian national team defeated Iran.

On November 15, the Kyrgyz national team will play against Iran.