OTS website now available in languages of its member countries

The official website of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is now available in the national languages ​​of its member countries. Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, reported this on social media.

According to him, this step reflects the unity, shared heritage, brotherhood, and mutual respect in the Turkic world.

The OTS website is now available:

http://turkicstates.org/az — in Azerbaijani;

http://turkicstates.org/kz — in Kazakh;

http://turkicstates.org/kg — in Kyrgyz;

http://turkicstates.org/tr — in Turkish;

http://turkicstates.org/uz — in Uzbek.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an international organization established to strengthen comprehensive cooperation among the Turkic countries. It unites five states: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. Two countries—Turkmenistan and Hungary—participate in the organization’s work as observers.

On November 12, 2021, at the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Istanbul, the Turkic Council was renamed the OTS.