14:21
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan visits Dr. Nazaraliev's Medical Center

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to the Kyrgyz Republic Birender Singh Yadav visited International Medical Center of Dr. Nazaraliev.

The guest learned about the unique technique of stress-energy psychotherapy (SEPT) and a proprietary method for treating addictions.

The Ambassador visited the Central Cholinergic Blockade Department (CCBD), Tashtar-Ata Mountain of Salvation, and performed a symbolic stone-laying ritual. Concluding his visit, he expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, noted Professor Nazaraliev’s profound philosophy, and the center’s mission to restore hope and faith in life to people.

The Ambassador also proposed sending spiritual practitioners from India—hermits, ascetics, and yogis—to Kyrgyzstan for experience exchange and joint study of spiritual healing methods.
link: https://24.kg/english/350465/
views: 81
