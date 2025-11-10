Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in retail trade growth

The highest growth in retail trade turnover among CIS countries was recorded in Kyrgyzstan. Data from the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth say.

Overall, retail trade across the CIS increased by 3.4 percent compared to 2024. Kyrgyzstan topped the list with a 25 percent rise in trade turnover.

The report highlights a significant gap between Kyrgyzstan and other member states. For example, retail trade grew by 11 percent in Tajikistan and by 10.2 percent in Uzbekistan, placing them second and third, respectively, after Kyrgyzstan.