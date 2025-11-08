Kyrgyzstan extends investment attraction program until the end of 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has amended the Investment Attraction Program for 2022–2026.

The updated document specifies the program’s budget, which is outlined in a separate annex, and extends the implementation period for certain measures — from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2026.

Several provisions deemed no longer relevant have been removed from the plan. In addition, the mechanism for forming investment lots for industrial enterprises has been revised. The new approach envisions the preparation of at least four ready-to-launch packages, including infrastructure and land documentation.

The resolution will take effect 15 days after its official publication.