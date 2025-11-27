Kamchybek Tashiev about privatized property returned to state

At the capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of a maternity hospital, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, spoke about the work being carried out in Chui region.

He noted that some provocateurs are spreading false information regarding the return of illegally privatized social facilities, factories, plants, and arable land to the state, as well as funds and property returned by corrupt officials and members of organized crime groups.

«For example, in the Chui Valley alone, 850 apartments worth $30 million, linked to the crime boss Kamchy Asanbek, were returned to the state, and they are being provided to the public through mortgages.

Furthermore, Kyrgyz Too-Tash marble factory in Tokmok, worth 3 billion soms, illegally privatized by A. Gaidukov, who is linked to an organized crime group, has also been returned to the state and is generating income. The worsted factory, Vinodel plant, Vegetella poultry farm, Kyrgyz Chemistry Metallurgy and Kasiet enterprises, Radio plant, the canning plant, and the Kaiyndy meat processing plant have also been returned to the state.

To date, more than 100 facilities have been returned to the state in Chui region, 23 of which have been overhauled and reopened. For example, the bus stations in Tokmok and Kara-Balta have been transferred to the state and are serving the public. In Alamedin district, two schools and a kindergarten have been overhauled. Also, kindergartens, schools, healthcare facilities, sports and cultural institutions have been reopened in Kaiyndy, Tokmok, Sokuluk, Alamudun, Zhaiyl, and Issyk-Ata,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted.

In 2025, over 12,000 hectares of land were detected and returned in the Chui Valley: 600 in Issyk-Ata, 600 in Alamedin, 5,600 in Sokuluk, 800 in Moskovsky district, 4,200 in Zhayil, 300 in Panfilov, and 550 in Kemin.

Furthermore, 355 hectares of land illegally fenced off by shipping containers along the road were returned in Kemin district; the State Mortgage Company plans to build Kemin City on this land.

Also, 300 hectares of land and property worth 100 billion soms belonging to Sharshenbek Abdykerimov, owner of Ayu Holding, were returned. «All these lands and property are and will be used in the interests of the people and the state,» Kamchybek Tashiev added.