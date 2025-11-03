Drunk man shots his wife point-blank during quarrel in Chui region

A drunk husband shot his wife point-blank during a quarrel in Chui region. The regional Internal Affairs Department reported.

The tragedy occurred on November 1 in the village of Bala-Aiylchy. The man, while intoxicated, shot his wife.

The police department of Moskovsky district received a report of a woman’s murder in the village of Bala-Aiylchy. Detectives who arrived at the scene found out that E.S., 63, while intoxicated, fired a hunting rifle at his wife, Zh.N., 49, during a domestic dispute. She died at the scene.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect has been placed in temporary detention. The investigation continues.