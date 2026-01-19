11:44
El Umutu scholarship: Alumni ready to contribute to country’s development

Graduates of the international presidential scholarship El Umutu have expressed their readiness to contribute to the development of Kyrgyzstan. They shared this view during a meeting with Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan Gulzat Isamatova.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held in an open dialogue format and focused on discussing key issues related to the further development of the presidential scholarship program, as well as exchanging views. The discussion covered mechanisms to support talented youth, the role of alumni in strengthening the country’s human capital, and their participation in socially significant initiatives.

The alumni shared their experiences of studying and professional work and put forward proposals aimed at developing education, science, and innovation. In particular, they discussed the need to systematically expand cooperation with government agencies, strengthen support for youth projects, and create a sustainable communication platform for regular exchange of ideas and initiatives.

Participants also expressed special gratitude to President Sadyr Japarov for his support in establishing and effectively implementing the El Umutu scholarship. According to the graduates, the program opens new opportunities for young people and plays an important role in training promising professionals for the country.

Gulzat Isamatova noted that the active stance of the alumni and their constructive proposals are of great importance for improving the program’s effectiveness, emphasizing that all initiatives voiced will be considered in accordance with established procedures. The sides also expressed readiness to maintain constant communication, strengthen cooperation, and jointly implement initiatives in the interests of the state.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format: Kyrgyz students currently studying abroad also joined the discussion online.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue close cooperation, maintain regular communication, and jointly promote initiatives aimed at the country’s development.

It was noted that graduates of the El Umutu international presidential scholarship are now successfully working in various fields, including public administration, healthcare, the financial sector, and private business. Islam Ayazbaev and Valeria Stashevskaya work at the National Bank, Zhibek Kydyrova is employed in the legal field, Nurshat Ababakirov works at the United Nations (UN) Office in Kyrgyzstan, Asel Abdurakhmanova is engaged in the healthcare system, and Aisuluu Kozhokulova, a technology and digital economy expert, is leading preparations for a TechWomen program delegation visit.

«These examples clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of the program and its contribution to the development of the country’s human capital,» the ministry said.

El Umutu scholarship is aimed at supporting talented youth, creating conditions for their academic and professional growth, and strengthening the human resources potential of the Kyrgyz Republic. The program provides young people with the opportunity to receive a world-class education and helps train specialists capable of making a real contribution to the country’s development.

Previously, it was reported that about 40 scholarship recipients have been funded over the three years of the program.
