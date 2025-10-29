16:01
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan names 37 companies authorized to organize Umrah. List

Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Abdulaziz Zakirov met with the heads and representatives of companies organizing the pilgrimage.

According to the press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, the mufti urged them to work honestly and in accordance with the law and wished them success in their noble endeavors.

«Not everyone has the honor of serving in the religious sphere. You help thousands of our compatriots fulfill their spiritual duty. May Allah accept your service,» the mufti said.

During the meeting, certificates were presented to the accredited companies. Following the accreditation process, 37 companies were approved:

  1. Makka Travel
  2. Oi-Travel
  3. AYYILDIZ
  4. ATLAS TRAVEL LLC
  5. Ziyarat KG
  6. Leader Umrah Travel Agency Plus
  7. Zamzam Travel
  8. Madina Muslim Tour
  9. Kyzmat Sayakat
  10. Niet Travel
  11. Hayat Travel
  12. Beyish Travel
  13. KG Travel
  14. Fajr Travel
  15. Umrah Official
  16. JAZEERA Travel
  17. Ibrahim Travel
  18. Nur Holding Company
  19. Rahima Travel
  20. Sapat Umrah Travel
  21. Nur Umrah Travel
  22. Garant International Tourism and Children’s Recreation Corporation
  23. UMRA-ZAMZAM
  24. ASK Travel KG
  25. Hijra Travel
  26. Makam Travel
  27. Go Zam Zam
  28. Al Fatih Travel.
  29. Nur Umrah
  30. Al Umma Tour
  31. Amanat Business Holding
  32. IHLAS NUR
  33. Mekendesh Sayakat
  34. Adis Holding
  35. Ayat Umrah Travel
  36. Nur Zaman Umrah
  37. TABERIK TRAVEL.

The accreditation was conducted jointly with the National Agency for Religious Affairs under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and is aimed at ensuring the transparency and safety of pilgrimage trips.
