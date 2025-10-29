Mufti of Kyrgyzstan names 37 companies authorized to organize Umrah. List

Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Abdulaziz Zakirov met with the heads and representatives of companies organizing the pilgrimage.

According to the press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, the mufti urged them to work honestly and in accordance with the law and wished them success in their noble endeavors.

«Not everyone has the honor of serving in the religious sphere. You help thousands of our compatriots fulfill their spiritual duty. May Allah accept your service,» the mufti said.

During the meeting, certificates were presented to the accredited companies. Following the accreditation process, 37 companies were approved:

Makka Travel Oi-Travel AYYILDIZ ATLAS TRAVEL LLC Ziyarat KG Leader Umrah Travel Agency Plus Zamzam Travel Madina Muslim Tour Kyzmat Sayakat Niet Travel Hayat Travel Beyish Travel KG Travel Fajr Travel Umrah Official JAZEERA Travel Ibrahim Travel Nur Holding Company Rahima Travel Sapat Umrah Travel Nur Umrah Travel Garant International Tourism and Children’s Recreation Corporation UMRA-ZAMZAM ASK Travel KG Hijra Travel Makam Travel Go Zam Zam Al Fatih Travel. Nur Umrah Al Umma Tour Amanat Business Holding IHLAS NUR Mekendesh Sayakat Adis Holding Ayat Umrah Travel Nur Zaman Umrah TABERIK TRAVEL.

The accreditation was conducted jointly with the National Agency for Religious Affairs under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and is aimed at ensuring the transparency and safety of pilgrimage trips.