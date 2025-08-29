16:16
Kyrgyzstan bans tour companies without accreditation from organizing Umrah

All travel agencies planning to organize the minor pilgrimage (Umrah) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are now required to obtain accreditation from the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). The deadline for submitting applications is set for September 15. Companies that continue operating without accreditation may face liability under current legislation.

The decision to introduce mandatory accreditation is in line with the Law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Organizations» and the order issued on July 30, 2025, by the National Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan for Religious and Interethnic Affairs. The accreditation aims to regulate the activities of tour operators, ensure the safety of pilgrims, and improve service quality during Umrah arrangements.

SDMK reminds companies that they must provide documents confirming official registration, experience in organizing pilgrimages, the presence of an office, contracts with airlines and hotels, as well as insurance coverage for pilgrims.

Particular attention will be paid to guarantees of no complaints or violations in dealings with pilgrims.

All submitted documents must bear the company’s official seal. Foreign documents must be accompanied by a notarized translation into Kyrgyz or Russian.

Documents are accepted at the Imam Sarakhsi mosque, located at 264/3, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Bishkek. Contact numbers: +996 505 204030, +996 551 204030.

SDMK warns that organizing Umrah without accreditation and the proper documentation will be considered a violation of the law and will result in liability under Article 142 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic.
