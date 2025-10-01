Kyrgyzstan identifying illegal companies selling Umrah tickets

Monitoring of travel companies offering Umrah services has begun in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the State Commission for Religious Affairs, 29 travel companies have been accredited and authorized to organize trips in accordance with the Law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Organizations» and the approved procedure for organizing pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia.

The deadline for obtaining accreditation expired today. So, companies illegally offering Umrah services are being identified. Monitoring is being conducted locally, including through online advertising and at airports.

The agency noted that such companies will be held accountable under Article 142 of the Code of Offences.

Citizens are urged to turn to only accredited companies to avoid fraud, trip disruption, or other unpleasant situations.