20:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan tightens control of travel agencies organizing Umrah pilgrimages

The National Agency for Religious Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, together with the muftiyat and qaziyat, continues to monitor the activities of travel companies organizing Umrah pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia.

According to the agency, oversight is carried out in accordance with the Law on Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations and the official regulations for organizing pilgrimages for citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Currently, 37 travel agencies have been accredited and are officially authorized to organize Umrah trips. At the same time, authorities are working to identify illegal operators and private individuals offering unauthorized services.

Monitoring is conducted both at airports and on online platforms where tour advertisements and promotions are posted.

The primary goal of these inspections is to ensure the safety of pilgrims, enforce the law, and create comfortable conditions for Kyrgyzstanis performing Umrah.
link: https://24.kg/english/349335/
views: 102
Print
Related
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan names 37 companies authorized to organize Umrah. List
Kyrgyzstan identifying illegal companies selling Umrah tickets
Kyrgyzstan bans tour companies without accreditation from organizing Umrah
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis
Uzbekistan introduces large fines for organizing Umrah without license
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
31 October, Friday
19:38
Kyrgyzstan tightens control of travel agencies organizing Umrah pilgrimages Kyrgyzstan tightens control of travel agencies organizi...
19:30
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
19:13
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
18:53
Kyrgyz woman murdered and beheaded in Yekaterinburg
17:54
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan