Kyrgyzstan tightens control of travel agencies organizing Umrah pilgrimages

The National Agency for Religious Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, together with the muftiyat and qaziyat, continues to monitor the activities of travel companies organizing Umrah pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia.

According to the agency, oversight is carried out in accordance with the Law on Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations and the official regulations for organizing pilgrimages for citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Currently, 37 travel agencies have been accredited and are officially authorized to organize Umrah trips. At the same time, authorities are working to identify illegal operators and private individuals offering unauthorized services.

Monitoring is conducted both at airports and on online platforms where tour advertisements and promotions are posted.

The primary goal of these inspections is to ensure the safety of pilgrims, enforce the law, and create comfortable conditions for Kyrgyzstanis performing Umrah.