Kyrgyzstan to approve regulations for pilgrimage to Mecca

The National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations of Kyrgyzstan plans to approve a procedure for organizing and conducting pilgrimages to Mecca (Hajj and Umrah) for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the background statement, Mecca and Medina attract large numbers of pilgrims, creating potential health and safety risks.

«This requires certain control from the state. Organizing pilgrimage trips will help prevent chaos, optimize logistics and resource distribution. The state will be able to monitor the quality of services provided — from transportation to accommodation in Saudi Arabia. It will also help prevent fraud and create favorable conditions for pilgrims,» the agency stated.

The proposed document outlines general provisions, procedures for performing the pilgrimage, the procedure for forming groups of pilgrims, providing them with entry Hajj visas, as well as transport services, etc.
