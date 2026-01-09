Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan warns pilgrims and tour companies organizing Umrah

The muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan has called on citizens planning to perform Umrah, as well as tour companies, to consider potential risks and organize the pilgrimage responsibly.

The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) noted that in recent days, sudden changes in weather conditions, fog, and precipitation have led to flight delays and temporary suspensions, including international flights. Therefore, pilgrims are advised to follow official weather forecasts and consider weather factors when planning their travel.

The muftiyat also emphasized the importance of concluding a written contract with tour companies, which should clearly outline the terms of service in the event of force majeure, such as flight delays or postponements, accommodation problems, and other circumstances.

Tour companies authorized to organize Umrah are advised to maintain constant communication with pilgrims, promptly inform them of any changes, and provide any necessary assistance. It is specifically noted that only officially accredited travel agencies are permitted to organize Umrah in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, such permits are issued to a limited number of travel agencies, and operating without the appropriate accreditation is considered a violation of established procedures. Citizens are urged to confirm the availability of permits from pilgrimage organizers in advance.