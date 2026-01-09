10:11
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan warns pilgrims and tour companies organizing Umrah

The muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan has called on citizens planning to perform Umrah, as well as tour companies, to consider potential risks and organize the pilgrimage responsibly.

The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) noted that in recent days, sudden changes in weather conditions, fog, and precipitation have led to flight delays and temporary suspensions, including international flights. Therefore, pilgrims are advised to follow official weather forecasts and consider weather factors when planning their travel.

The muftiyat also emphasized the importance of concluding a written contract with tour companies, which should clearly outline the terms of service in the event of force majeure, such as flight delays or postponements, accommodation problems, and other circumstances.

Tour companies authorized to organize Umrah are advised to maintain constant communication with pilgrims, promptly inform them of any changes, and provide any necessary assistance. It is specifically noted that only officially accredited travel agencies are permitted to organize Umrah in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, such permits are issued to a limited number of travel agencies, and operating without the appropriate accreditation is considered a violation of established procedures. Citizens are urged to confirm the availability of permits from pilgrimage organizers in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/357277/
views: 126
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
Kyrgyzstan tightens control of travel agencies organizing Umrah pilgrimages
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan names 37 companies authorized to organize Umrah. List
Kyrgyzstan identifying illegal companies selling Umrah tickets
Kyrgyzstan bans tour companies without accreditation from organizing Umrah
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis
Uzbekistan introduces large fines for organizing Umrah without license
Popular
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release
9 January, Friday
09:58
Alymbek Datka Street in Osh temporarily closed to traffic Alymbek Datka Street in Osh temporarily closed to traff...
09:54
Kamchybek Tashiev: Only death can separate my friendship with Sadyr Japarov
09:48
Criminal case opened against police officers in Uzgen district
09:23
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan warns pilgrims and tour companies organizing Umrah
8 January, Thursday
17:59
Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bishkek
17:50
Culture Ministry, UNESCO experts discuss optimization of Sulaiman-Too zone
17:35
Edil Baisalov: We should review visa-free regime for U.S. citizens
14:51
Kyrgyz judokas to participate in Grand Slam World Series Tournament
14:47
Detention of Kudret Taichabarov extended