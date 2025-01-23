18:42
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis

The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has published new health requirements for foreign citizens planning to perform Umrah in 2025 on its website.

According to the new regulations, from February 1, all foreign citizens aged from 12 months and older will need to be vaccinated against meningococcal meningitis.

The pilgrims have to be vaccinated at least 10 days before arrival. Its validity period is three years.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic recommends citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to familiarize themselves with the new requirements and recommendations on the website of the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia before traveling.

Previously, vaccination against meningococcal meningitis was required only when performing Hajj.
