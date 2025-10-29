14:26
Agreement with China: 250 MW solar power plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan signed an investment agreement with Chinese companies at an international forum in Suzhou to build a 250 MW solar power plant. The Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

The agreement was signed by the Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev, Liu Fernando Oscar, President of States Technology Co. Limited, and Liu Yunjie, CEO of Sun Energy Co.

The project envisions the construction of a 669.3-hectare plant in the village of Ak-Turpak in Batken region. Construction is scheduled to begin this year, with commissioning expected in 2027. Once operational, the generated electricity will be purchased by National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan (NENK), which will provide electricity to residents of Ak-Turpak village.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chinese company POWERCHINA during the forum. The document aims to attract international investors, deepen cooperation in the energy sector, develop long-term plans for energy system development, train specialists, and explore the possibility of constructing floating solar power plants on Toktogul reservoir.

POWERCHINA is one of the largest Chinese and international companies providing comprehensive services for the construction and operation of hydropower, electric power, and renewable energy facilities.
